Hayford Addai Makes History At Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games

Hayford Addai

Ghana’s teenage para-athletics star, Hayford Addai, delivered a historic performance at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, clocking a lifetime best of 10.99 seconds to finish fifth in the highly competitive Men’s 100m T47 final.

The 17-year-old entered the Games with a personal best of 11.09 seconds but produced an inspired run to shave 0.10 seconds off his previous mark, becoming the first Ghanaian T47 sprinter to officially break the 11-second barrier.

India dominated the event, with Dilip Mahadu Gavit claiming gold and compatriot Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath taking silver, while England’s Kevin Santos secured the bronze medal.

Although he narrowly missed out on a podium finish, Addai’s performance has been celebrated as one of Ghana’s standout achievements at the Games. Competing at his maiden Commonwealth Games, the young sprinter displayed impressive composure against a world-class field.

Addai’s rise has been remarkable over the past year. He won gold at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Dubai with a then-personal best of 11.09 seconds before claiming another gold medal in Rabat to secure qualification for Glasgow.

The National Paralympic Committee (NPC) Ghana praised the teenager for his dedication and hard work, describing his new personal best as a testament to disciplined preparation and growing international experience.

With his breakthrough sub-11-second performance, Addai has further established himself as one of Africa’s brightest para-athletics prospects and strengthened Ghana’s growing presence on the global stage ahead of the World Para Athletics Championships and the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games.

BY Wletsu Ransford