Ministry Of Sports Clears Black Queens’ Outstanding Arrears

GHANA’S AMBASSADOR to Morocco, Christine Churcher Gbedawo, has revealed that the Black Queens faced financial challenges in the lead-up to their crucial Group C fixture against Tanzania in the 2024 TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON). However, swift action by the Ministry of Sports and Recreation helped resolve the situation in time.

“They had a few challenges along the line… their finances were delayed a bit. But to the glory of God, the Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Iddie Adams, facilitated the quick release of the money, and they have been sorted out,” Ambassador Gbedawo confirmed.

She expressed optimism that the timely intervention would significantly lift the team’s spirits ahead of the high-stakes encounter. “Their morale has gone up, so on this note, I believe that tomorrow’s match they are going to make Ghana proud. I know they will score (win) so that they move on (qualify) to the next game,” she added.

The Black Queens currently sit at the bottom of Group C after a 2-0 loss to South Africa and a 1-1 draw with Mali. Ghana must now secure a convincing victory over Tanzania and hope that group leaders South Africa defeat Mali in the final round of matches to stand any chance of qualifying for the quarterfinals.

The decisive fixture against Tanzania is scheduled for Monday, July 14, 2025, at 19:00 GMT at the Stade Municipal de Berkane.

BY Wletsu Ransford