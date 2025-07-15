Mahama Pressured To Address ‘Igbo King’ Brouhaha

FLASHBACK: President Mahama in a handshake with Eze Dr. Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu

PRESIDENT JOHN Dramani Mahama is under pressure to comment on the ongoing controversy surrounding the establishment of an Igbo Kingdom in Ghana by Eze Dr. Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu at Prampram in Ga State, Accra.

This controversy came about when Eze Dr. Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu was seen in a viral video claiming to have acquired 50 acres of land in Prampram along the Aflao road (Old Ningo) within the Ga Traditional Council purposely to establish an Igbo Kingdom, which will accommodate his tribe mates in Ghana.

Many citizens have criticised the intention of this ‘Igbo King’, noting that the presence of a foreign monarch undermines Ghana’s sovereignty and traditional chieftaincy institutions, hence the “Nigeria Must Go Protest” scheduled for July 19.

On social media, many of the youth have, since the video surfaced, called on President John Mahama to, as a matter of urgency, make a statement on the matter before it escalates.

While the presidency is yet to issue an official communication to that effect, the Ningo Traditional Council has dismissed claims that a supposed Igbo King from Nigeria has established a new kingdom within the Old Ningo area.

In a letter addressed to the Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, the Council, led by its President and Paramount Chief, Nene Osraogbo Djangmah XII, said no such authority has been granted to any individual to declare a kingdom on Ningo land.

“Our attention has been drawn to recent media publications about the alleged establishment of a kingdom by a self-proclaimed King of Igbos in Old Ningo within Ningo Paramountcy,” the Council stated, following an emergency meeting on Tuesday, July 8, 2025.

The Traditional Council clarified that the Ningo Paramountcy remains solely under the leadership of HRM Nene Osroagbo Djangmah XII, and “does not intend to have another ruler domiciled on our land.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke