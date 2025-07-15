3 ‘Suspected’ Robbers Arrested In Shama

The suspects

Three suspects who succeeded in robbing money meant for the payment of salaries of workers of a company in the Shama District of the Western Region, have been arrested.

The robbery incident occurred at Nyanikrom near Shama Junction on Wednesday, July 9, 2025.

It happened after staff of the company had gone to withdraw the money from a bank.

The Western Regional Police Command arrested the three suspects whose names were given as Francis Mensah alias Francis Kwaw, 34; Ebenezer Cofie, 32; and Samuel Bentum, 35 years.

The arrest followed a targeted surveillance operation based on credible intelligence that the suspects, who had insider information, were planning to rob officials of the company.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Regional Police Command, Supt Olivia Ewurabena Adiku.

According to the statement, on that fateful day, at about 12pm, staff of the company had withdrawn money from a bank in Takoradi.

While they were returning to the company’s premises, they were ambushed near Unique School Junction at Nyanikrom by the suspects who were on a motorbike.

The suspects forcibly broke the window of the vehicle which was carrying the company’s staff and the money, and made away with the cash.

Prompt response by police personnel who had mounted surveillance in the area led to the arrest of the three suspects and recovery of GH¢149,500.

The suspects are currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

Meanwhile, a driver of the company, identified as Maxwell Kofi Yeboah, who is alleged to have conspired with the suspects, is currently at large and being pursued by the police.

The Regional Police Command has assured that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspect and bring all the perpetrators to justice.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi