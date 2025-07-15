Stuart McLaren Joins GFA As FIFA Talent Coach For Two-Year Stint

Stuart McLaren

EXPERIENCED COACH and Coach Educator, Stuart McLaren has been appointed as the FIFA Talent Coach for the Ghana Football Association (GFA), for the next two (2) years under the FIFA Talent Development Scheme programme.

Stuart McLaren is one of the few approved FIFA Talent Coaches available to FIFA Member Associations under the FIFA TDS programme.

He is a UEFA Pro Licensed Coach who transitioned into coaching following a professional playing career and will work closely under the Technical Director Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah to deliver on the set objectives for the Ghana Talent Identification and Development (TDS) programme in fulfilment of the FIFA TDS Programme under FIFA Chief of Global Football Development, Arsène Wenger.

Talent Coaches play a pivotal role in shaping the future of football and Stuart McLaren’s responsibilities include observing local matches, collaborating with coaches on long-term team goals, identifying talent that aligns with Ghana’s football DNA, tactical systems, and team culture, and presenting comprehensive evaluations to stakeholders to ensure actionable insights.

Stuart McLaren has amassed extensive knowledge through roles in elite academy environments, as well as with first teams and international age-group squads, having experienced different football cultures in Scotland, England, Northern Ireland, and Australia.

He has expertise in strategic management, player and coach development, coaching, and coach education, and is a proactive professional who can lead or operate as a key member of a high-performing coaching team.

He played for Perth Glory FC, Brisbane Roar FC, Sarawak FC, Brisbane Strikers FC, Hong Kong Rangers FC, Stirling Albion FC, Wollongong Wolves FC, and the Australia Institute of Sport in a career that spanned 16 years.

Stuart is a former coach of Stirling Albion Football Club from October 2014 to October 2016. He coached the U-16 Boys National Team of Scotland from November 2016 to January 2018, the Women’s National Team Head Coach of Scotland from January 2021 to June 2021, as well as Celtic FC’s U-18 Manager from January 2022 to December 2023. He was also the Senior Women’s National and Team Assistant Coach of Ireland.

He also worked as a Coach Educator and Coaching Education and Development Manager for the Scottish Football Association.

Stuart McLaren is currently in Ghana to begin his contract as he brings a wealth of experience to the technical Directorate and has already visited Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram and The GFA Elite Academy at Winkogo near Bolgatanga.