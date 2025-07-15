Palmer Stars As Chelsea Stun PSG To Win Club World Cup

CHELSEA PRODUCED a dominant display to beat European champions Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 and win the first edition of the expanded FIFA Club World Cup at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Cole Palmer was the standout performer, scoring twice and assisting a third in a blistering first-half performance. The England midfielder opened the scoring in the 22nd minute with a low shot past Gianluigi Donnarumma after a smart run from Malo Gusto. He added a second eight minutes later with a similar strike after a clever dummy.

Palmer then set up new signing João Pedro with a defence-splitting pass, which the Brazilian finished with a calm lob to make it 3-0 before halftime.

PSG responded after the break, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembélé both testing Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sánchez, who stood firm. Missed chances earlier in the game by João Neves and Désiré Doué proved costly for the Parisians.

Frustration boiled over in the 85th minute when Neves was sent off after a VAR check showed he pulled Marc Cucurella’s hair. Tempers flared again after the final whistle as PSG boss Luis Enrique appeared to slap João Pedro, prompting intervention from substitute Presnel Kimpembe. Enrique later claimed he was trying to calm tensions.

The match was watched by a crowd of over 81,000, including U.S. President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino. The win earned Chelsea an estimated £90 million in prize money and marked a major milestone under new manager Enzo Maresca.