President Mahama Scraps Fuel Allowances For Appointees 

President John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has cancelled the payment and allocation of fuel allowances to all political appointees, effective immediately.

This decision is part of the administration’s efforts to reduce public expenditure and redirect funds to priority sectors. According to a statement signed by Minister of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the directive aims to curb government spending and demonstrate leadership’s commitment to making sacrifices alongside citizens.

“The President believes that leadership must also bear its part of the sacrifices it is calling on the people to make,” the statement noted.

This move is the latest in a series of austerity measures introduced by the Mahama government, including reducing the size of government and cancelling satellite TV subscriptions for state institutions. The decision comes just before the implementation of a GH₵1.00 levy on every liter of fuel purchased, aimed at funding fuel procurement for power generation.