Gov’t Extends Free Water, Electricity Supply

President Nana Akufo-Addo has announced an extension in the supply of free electricity and water to lifeline consumers.

Over the next three months, about one million lifeline consumers of electricity and 1.5 million lifeline consumers of water will not be paying bills, according to the President.

He made the announcement in his update 21 on the measures taken against the spread of Coronavirus in Ghana.

According to him, “This relief package will be reviewed at the end of March”.

The relief package forms part of Government’s efforts to cushion Ghanaians against the harsh effect of Coronavirus.

By Melvin Tarlue