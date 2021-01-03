It’s Safe To Reopen Schools – Nana

President Nana Akufo-Addo has observed that an assessment of the Coronavirus situation in Ghana shows that it was safe to reopen schools in the country.

He stated that from January 15, 2021, schools will reopen its schools.

The President made this known in his update 21 on measures taken against the spread of Coronavirus in Ghana.

According to him, the various schools will be fumigated before they are reopened.

The President seized the opportunity to announce that Ghana has not recorded the new variant of the Coronavirus.

He assured Ghanaians that the Coronavirus testing regime at Kotoka International Airport is among the safest around the world and is in the position to test the new variant of Coronavirus.

By Melvin Tarlue