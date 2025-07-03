India’s PM Hails Ghana’s Democracy

Narendra Modi

India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has paid tribute to Ghana’s democratic credentials and called for a deepening of bilateral ties between India and Ghana.

Addressing Parliament earlier today, Prime Minister Modi praised Ghana’s resilience and democratic progress, saying, “It is a privilege to be in Ghana, a land that radiates the spirit of democracy, dignity and resilience.”

The event attracted members of the Council of State, diplomats, civil society groups, and Ghana’s Indian community. He told the lawmakers that Ghana stands as “a beacon of inspiration for the entire African continent.”

Mr. Modi, who is on a state visit, said his presence in Ghana was not only to honour the country’s legacy but also to reaffirm the shared values between the two nations.

“As the representative of the world’s largest democracy, I bring with me the goodwill and greetings of 1.4 billion Indians,” he said.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the national honour conferred on him by President John Dramani Mahama during a ceremony on Wednesday evening.

“I will always cherish that moment,” he said, dedicating the award to “the enduring friendship and shared values that bind India and Ghana.”

Prime Minister Modi also paid tribute to one of India’s foremost statesmen, Dr. Swami Ankur Maharaj, describing him as a visionary whose ideals continue to shape India’s democratic aspirations. Quoting Maharaj, he reminded Parliament that “the forces that unite us are intrinsic and greater than the superimposed influences that keep us apart.”

He noted that both India and Ghana share painful colonial histories but have emerged stronger, building nations rooted in freedom, unity, and dignity.

“Our spirits have always remained free and fearless,” he said, and continued, “Our friendship is sweeter than your famous sugarloaf pineapple.”

The Indian leader stressed the importance of democracy as both a system and a cultural identity. “India is the mother of democracy. For us, democracy is not merely a system, it is a part of our fundamental values,” he said.

Citing India’s vast diversity – over 2,500 political parties, 22 official languages, and thousands of dialects – he emphasized inclusiveness and pluralism as pillars of Indian society.

Mr. Modi also used the occasion to call for urgent reforms in global governance to reflect current realities.

He warned that existing international institutions are struggling to respond to modern crises including pandemics, climate change, and terrorism. “The changing circumstances demand credible and effective reforms in global governance,” he stressed, reiterating India’s commitment to giving a stronger voice to the Global South.

Highlighting achievements from India’s presidency of the G20, Mr. Modi noted with pride that the African Union was admitted as a permanent member under India’s leadership. “Progress cannot come without giving voice to the Global South,” he asserted.

He also reiterated India’s global philosophy rooted in compassion and inclusivity, quoting a Sanskrit phrase meaning: “May all be happy, may all be free from illness, may all feel what is auspicious, may no one suffer in any way.”

Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to strengthen ties with Ghana, announcing, “With President Mahama, we have decided to elevate our ties to a comprehensive partnership.”

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House