Liverpool star Diogo Jota killed in car crash

The Portugal forward’s brother, Andre Silva, also died in the accident, which took place in the Spanish province of Zamora.

The 26-year-old was also a professional footballer with Portuguese second-tier club Penafiel.

The Guardia Civil has told BBC Sport that Jota and his brother died at about 00:30 local time on Thursday.

They said that their car, a Lamborghini, left the road due to a tyre blowout while overtaking another vehicle and then caught fire.

Jota married his long-term partner Rute Cardoso, with whom he had three children, just last month.

He recently posted pictures on social media, external of the ceremony, which took place on 22 June.

Jota helped Liverpool win the Premier League title last season and also played for Portugal as they beat Spain in the final of the Nations League in June.

“The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) and all of Portuguese football are completely devastated,” read a FPF statement.

“Much more than an amazing player, with almost 50 international appearances, Diogo Jota was an extraordinary person, respected by all teammates and opponents, someone with an infectious joy and a reference in the community itself.

“We have lost two champions. The passing of Diogo and Andre Silva represents irreparable losses for Portuguese football, and we will do everything to honour their legacy daily.”

The FPF has requested that European football’s governing body, UEFA, observe a minute’s silence before Portugal’s Women’s Euros game against Spain on Thursday.

Andre Silva, pictured here with his brother Diogo at Porto was a youth player for the side between 2011 and 2017

Jota began his professional career with Pacos de Ferreira before joining Atletico Madrid in 2016, and he spent the 2016-17 season on loan with Porto, where his brother was a youth player.

“FC Porto is in mourning,” read a club statement.

“It is with shock and deep sorrow that we send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva. Rest in peace.”

Jota scored 14 goals in 49 appearances for Portugal, helping them win the Nations League in 2019 and 2025.

Portugal’s prime minister Luis Montenegro said: “The news of the death of Diogo Jota, an athlete who greatly honoured Portugal’s name, and his brother is unexpected and tragic.

Diogo Jota with his wife and their three children

“I extend my deepest condolences to their family. It is a sad day for football and for national and international sports.”

He had three children.

Jota signed for Liverpool in September 2020 from Wolverhampton Wanderers for a fee of more than £40million.

His brother, Andre, 26, played for Pennafiel, a Portuguese second division club.

Source: Sky News