Bayer Leverkusen Sign Jarell Quansah In £35m Deal

Jarell Quansah

German champions Bayer Leverkusen have completed the signing of 22-year-old centre-back Jarell Quansah from Liverpool for a reported fee of £35 million. The England U21 international has signed a five-year contract with the Bundesliga club.

Quansah, who recently played a key role in England’s European Under-21 Championship triumph over Germany, becomes Leverkusen’s third signing involving Liverpool this summer, following the Merseyside club’s acquisition of midfielder Florian Wirtz and defender Jeremie Frimpong.

A product of Liverpool’s academy, Quansah made 58 appearances for the Reds, scoring three goals. He featured 13 times in the Premier League last season under Arne Slot, contributing to Liverpool’s title-winning campaign and also helped them secure the 2024 League Cup.

Newcastle United had previously shown interest in signing Quansah as part of a swap deal involving winger Anthony Gordon, but Liverpool rejected the proposal. As a homegrown player, the transfer fee received by Liverpool will count as ‘pure profit’ under the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

“He has already made an impressive impact in a Liverpool defence dominated by world-class players,” said Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes. “With Jarell, our defence gains significant dynamism, pace, and tackling strength. He’s a key building block for the future.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool are eyeing Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi as a potential replacement, with uncertainty surrounding the futures of Ibrahima Konaté and Joe Gomez. Konaté has just a year left on his contract and is yet to agree an extension.