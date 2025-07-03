Ten Teams Book Spots In Women’s Division One Championship

TEN REGIONAL champions from across Ghana have secured qualification to the Women’s Division One League Championship after topping their respective regional leagues.

In the Greater Accra Region, Oaks FC emerged victorious after defeating Sissamba Ladies in the final. Former Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League side, Essiam Socrates Ladies, made a strong comeback by winning the Central Region title.

PearlPia Ladies and Ashtown Ladies proved dominant in the Northern and Ashanti Regions respectively, earning their spots in the championship.

Their impressive performances also saw them gain promotion to the 2025/2026 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League after placing first and second in the Northern Zone playoffs.

The ten teams will now battle for national honours in the upcoming Division One League Championship, which serves as a crucial platform for top-tier promotion and development in women’s football across Ghana.

BY Wletsu Ransford