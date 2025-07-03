Roger Barnor Named Acting GBA President

Roger Barnor

THE GHANA Boxing Authority (GBA) has appointed its Second Vice President, Roger Barnor, as Acting President following the resignation of Abraham Kotei Neequaye last week. Neequaye stepped down citing personal reasons, bringing an end to his turbulent tenure at the helm of Ghana’s boxing administration.

Barnor, a respected retired boxing referee, assumes leadership in line with the GBA’s constitutional provisions. Although the GBA constitution mandates the First Vice President to take over in such instances, that position has remained vacant since Rabon Dodoo’s resignation in 2023 over what he described as “philosophical differences” with Neequaye. Dodoo has since declared his intention to contest for the GBA presidency at the next elective congress.

Barnor’s interim leadership comes at a critical time for the GBA, as preparations intensify for an elective congress originally scheduled for July.

Sources close to the Authority also indicate that prominent boxing promoter and businessman Ivan Bruce Cudjoe, owner of Travel Matters Ghana, will be in the running for the top job. Cudjoe is known for managing notable boxers such as Lartey Harrison and Patrick Allotey.

The GBA will hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in May, a key constitutional requirement ahead of the congress. However, the Authority has failed to hold an AGM in the past five years.

The Ministry of Sports and Recreation, through the National Sports Authority, has reportedly insisted that the AGM must take place before the next election.

In a bid to meet constitutional requirements and avoid further delays, stakeholders have proposed holding the AGM and elective congress on the same day—a move currently under consideration by the Ministry.

Barnor’s immediate task will be to stabilise the GBA and steer it toward a credible, transparent leadership transition, as the boxing fraternity looks ahead to a new chapter.

BY Wletsu Ransford