Joseph Ade-Coker Goes Home August 1

The late Joseph Ade-Coker

FORMER VICE Chairman of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Joseph Kobina Ade-Coker, will be laid to rest on Friday, August 1, 2025, following his passing on June 1 at the Bank Hospital in Accra after a brief illness. He was 68.

A respected figure in Ghanaian football and politics, Ade-Coker also served as the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) and was a former Consul of the Republic of Belarus.

A memorial service in his honour is scheduled for Sunday, August 3, 2025.

Joseph Ade-Coker played a significant role in Ghana football. He served as Vice Chairman of the GFA in 1997 and also chaired Accra Great Olympics, one of the country’s most storied clubs. In the early 2000s, he founded the now-defunct AC Olympiacos, which competed in Ghana’s lower football divisions before folding.

Known for his passion and commitment to the sport, Ade-Coker’s leadership left a lasting legacy in Ghana football.

BY Wletsu Ransford