Archie Hesse Bows Out From GhiPSS

Archie Hesse has bowed out as Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhIPSS), starting from July 1, 2025.

A statement issued by the board and management of the company said Mr. Hesse, who joined the company for nearly two decades as General Manager in charge of Projects and also spearheaded the implementation of several foundational payment systems, will be replaced by Mr. Kwadwo Ntim, General Manager for Operations and Technology, to serve as Acting CEO.

“His early achievements include the National Biometric Smart Card Banking and Payment System (e-zwich), and the establishment of the Cheque Codeline Clearing (CCC) System, Ghana Automated Clearing House (GACH) for efficient corporate payments and collections, and the National Switching and Processing System, gh-link, which underpins the national domestic EMV scheme.”

“A significant milestone during his tenure was the 2015 launch of the GhIPSS Instant Pay (GIP) platform. This revolutionary system transformed interbank payments in Ghana, laying the groundwork for the groundbreaking mobile money interoperability service introduced in 2018,” part of the statement read.

It said the Ghana Interpayment is central to Ghana’s digital payment ecosystem that has facilitated instant fund transfers between bank accounts, mobile money wallets, and across various financial institutions.

According to management of the company, Mr. Hesse in 2022 also collaborated with the Ghana Association of Banks, to champion the implementation of GhanaPay, a shared bank-wide mobile money platform that support banks in achieving their financial inclusion objectives.

“Beyond the technological innovations, Mr. Hesse’s unwavering commitment to prudent financial management and strategic innovation has transformed GhIPSS from a subvented entity into a self-sustaining institution,” the statement stressed.

GhIPSS is committed to maintaining very high standards of excellence, reliability, integrity, and timeliness for all its infrastructure. GhIPSS’ payment infrastructure is currently used by all banks in Ghana, including the ARB Apex Bank and its affiliates, savings and loans companies, mobile money operators, fintechs and other third party payment providers.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah