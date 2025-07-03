Volta Minister Calls For Unity, Peace

A scene during the service

The Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu, has called on Ghanaians, particularly residents of the Volta Region, to embrace unity, peace, and selfless service as foundational pillars for national transformation and collective renewal.

He made this passionate appeal during the National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving Service held on Tuesday at the Jubilee Park in Ho, the Volta regional capital.

The spiritually charged and solemn event brought together a cross section of Ghanaian society, including religious leaders, traditional authorities, government officials, and citizens, in a collective act of prayer for national unity, healing, and progress.

The National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving was under the theme “Reflect, Reset and Renew for National Prosperity.”

Attendees were urged to reflect on Ghana’s past trials, re-evaluate their roles in national development, and renew their commitment to building a better future.

Mr. Gunu emphasised the importance of national cohesion, saying, “We believe in you and your role is vital. You are the future. You need to be united and reflect on what carried us so far through storms and struggles.”

He further stressed that Ghana’s journey, marked by economic difficulties, political tensions, and social challenges, should serve not as a deterrent but as inspiration for a renewed sense of purpose and patriotic commitment.

Mr. Gunu emphasised the importance of peace and security as the foundation for regional progress. He described peace as the bedrock of cohesion, stability, and progress, and urged residents to protect the existing harmony while resisting actions that promote division.

The Regional Minister called for enhanced capacity building for Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs). He stressed the need for targeted training and resource support to enable local authorities to deliver efficient and people-centred public services.

He reaffirmed the region’s commitment to President John Mahama’s national development vision, which focuses on inclusivity, equity, and opportunities for all. Mr. Gunu encouraged citizens to rally behind this vision to ensure sustainable and widespread development.

He further call for collaboration across political, ethnic, and religious lines, stressing, “Let us unite as one to build the region. Our differences should not divide us; instead, they should enrich the national discourse.”

The event featured moving interfaith prayers, scripture readings, musical performances, and spiritual exhortations from both Christian and Muslim leaders, all echoing a shared message of peace, forgiveness, and unity.

By Daniel K. Orlando, Ho