British Council Honours 55 Cambridge Learners

Some of the honoured students

Fifty-five of Ghana’s brightest Cambridge learners were celebrated at the British Council Partner Schools High Achievers Awards, a prestigious annual ceremony held at the British Council Auditorium in Accra on June 27, 2025.

The event recognises outstanding academic achievement in Cambridge IGCSE, O Level and Cambridge International A Levels examinations across British Council Partner Schools in Ghana.

This year’s awards spotlighted 55 high-performing students whose excellence has set a national benchmark for academic distinction.

The ceremony was attended by over 300 guests, including the Deputy British High Commissioner to Ghana, Mr. Keith McMahon, representatives from British Council Partner Schools, and the International Education group at Cambridge University Press & Assessment.

Addressing attendees at the ceremony, Mr. Keith McMahon, Chargé d’affaires at the British High Commission to Ghana stated: “The success we celebrate today is a clear reflection of Ghana’s deep commitment to academic excellence and the power of UK-Ghana partnerships in education. These young achievers stand as global citizens, equipped with the skills, confidence, and character to shape a better future.”

The ceremony brought together students, school leaders, teachers, families, and education stakeholders, reaffirming the British Council’s commitment to advancing global education through internationally benchmarked qualifications.

Award Categories and Top Winners

In recognition of the learners’ outstanding achievements, the awards were presented across three key categories:

GCSE Awards – 25 Students Recognised: Afua Amanobea Addo-Yobo, from Delhi Private School International, was named Best Cambridge IGCSE Learner.

O Level Awards – 6 Students Recognised: Paul Manteaw Ankwa, from Ghana Christian International High School, was named Overall Best O Level Student.

A Level Awards – 24 Students Recognised: Michael Amaning Danquah, from Alpha Beta Christian College, was named Best Cambridge International A Level Learner.

Speaking at the ceremony, Nii Doodo Dodoo, Country Director, British Council Ghana, said: “This year’s awardees exemplify what is possible when determination meets opportunity.

“We are proud to celebrate their success and even prouder of the role our schools and educators continue to play in shaping global citizens prepared for the future.”

School leaders echoed the sentiment, highlighting the value of Cambridge programmes in nurturing high-achieving learners.

Efua Asiedu, Senior Manager, West Africa, Cambridge University Press & Assessment, International Education, remarked: “We are incredibly proud of the achievements being celebrated today. These students have demonstrated academic excellence and resilience, and we are confident they are well-prepared to thrive in their next steps, whether in university or the workplace. Cambridge is proud to support learners in Ghana through our long-standing partnership with the British Council.”

The British Council currently works with over 95 Partner Schools, 120 school leaders and 2,500 teachers to bring Cambridge qualifications to young Ghanaians.