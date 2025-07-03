Agradaa Convicted Over Sika Gari Fraud

Self-styled Evangelist, Patricia Asieduaa Oduro aka Nana Agradaa, has been convicted by a Circuit Court in Accra which found her guilty of defrauding several people by deceiving them she could double any amount of money they gave her.

The conviction relate to charges brought against her in 2022 after several victims reported the matter to the police.

Nana Agradaa was standing trial for seven offences, including charlatanic advertisement contrary to Section 137(1) of Act 29 and defrauding by false pretences in contravention of Section 131(1) of the same Act.

The convict, according to court documents, used her Today-TV channel and other social media platforms to urge her victims to give out any amount of money which she would in return double for them.

The documents said the complainants in the case as well as over one thousand other persons came from far and near and attended the all-night service and gave out various sums of money as requested by Nana Agradaa for doubling but she failed to deliver on her promise.

The court presided over by Her Honour Evelyn Asamoah after convicting her ordered a pregnancy test to be conducted on her in line with sentencing guidelines before she is sentenced.

Agradaa was subsequently escorted into a waiting police vehicle and was taken to a hospital where the pregnancy test is to be conducted on her.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak