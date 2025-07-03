Bones Found In Classroom 

Some strange bones, believed to be those of a human, were found hanging in the Primary six classroom of Dwomo Methodist Primary School in the Shama District of the Western Region.

The bones which were tied with a blue nylon rope to a nail in the classroom were seen on Wednesday morning.

The pupils and teachers of the basic school were left worried and traumatized following the discovery of the strange bones.

The incident subsequently led to the disruption of academic activities.

Daily Guide Network gathered that the incident also left the entire Dwomo Community in a state of fear and anxiety.

“An eyewitness said, “The pupils arrived at school in the morning and found the bones hanging in their classroom.

“A blue rope was used to keep the bones fixed. We still do not know the culprit or culprits,” the eyewitness added.

According to sources, the teachers quickly informed the executives of the Parents’ Association who came to lock the affected classroom.

‘Academic work was disrupted as all the Teachers and pupils were traumatized by the scene”, they noted.

The Chairman of the School Management Committee (SMC), Solomon Egyir, said steps were being taken to address the situation and prevent future occurrences of such incidents.

“The classroom where the bones were found was locked because everyone was terrified and no one touched the bones,” he said.

He indicated that the next step is to call an emergency meeting of all parents to inform them of what has happened.

“We are also considering engaging a spiritualist to help with the necessary rituals to clear the classroom for effective academic work to resume,” he added.

Meanwhile, the investigation to ascertain the motive behind the purported mysterious act continues.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi