Gov’t Ends Double Track System, Schools Reopen On January 15

President Nana Akufo-Addo has announced an end to the double track system for some senior high schools in the country.

He said SHS 3 and SHS1 students will no longer be under the double track system.

However, he said for SHS 2 students in schools in which the double track system is operating, will still continue on the system.

He made this known in his update 21 on the measures taken against the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in Ghana.

He stated that all SHS 1 students will start classes from March 2021.

For other batches of students, he said classes will begin from January 15, 2021.

By Melvin Tarlue