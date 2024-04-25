Tévez In Hospital For Chest Pains

Carlos Tevez

Former Manchester United and Manchester City forward Carlos Tévez is in satisfactory condition in a hospital in Argentina after being admitted for chest pains on Tuesday, according to Independiente, the club he manages.

Tévez, 40, went into hospital in Buenos Aires where tests were carried out, the club said, with no immediate concerns being raised by the results.

Independiente said Tévez would remain in hospital overnight “as a precaution” and complete another set of routine checks.

Tévez has been head coach at Independiente since August 2023, recently signing a new deal at the club until 2026.

The three-time Premier League winner played for a number of clubs in Europe including both Manchester teams, Juventus and West Ham United.