Naa Ayemoede Returns To School

Recent information gathered by DAILY GUIDE reveals that Naa Okromo Ayemoede, a 15-year-old girl who was allegedly married to the 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII of the Nungua Traditional Area as a stool wife, has resumed her education.

Despite her return to school, she will continue to fulfil her duties as a high-ranking royal for the Nungua people, which includes leading traditional prayers at events and other royal responsibilities.

During the social media uproar, Naa Okromo was temporarily held by the police until tensions subsided, followed by the Nungua people’s festivities.

GhArticle, who broke the news on Instagram wrote, “Young girl who went viral weeks ago after reports that she has been married off to a 63-year-old priest is currently in school.”

“Per reports, she will still be maintaining her position as a high ranking Royal for the Nungua people. She will perform all Royal duties such us leading traditional prayers at festivities and any other required of her.

“To clarify again, she is not married to the 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo, she is married to the stool and will remain so until she is matured and decides to settle down.

“Note: She has been in school throughout until the social media uproar, after which she had to be kept by the police until things cooled down, followed by the festivities of the Nungua people that came right after,” it disclosed.

The customary marriage between Naa Okromo Ayemoede and Gborbu Wulomo Nuumo Borketey Laweh on Saturday, March 30 faced significant opposition from Ghanaians, government officials, and civil society organisations.

Many criticised the event as barbaric, regressive, and a violation of children’s rights.

Despite the Nungua Council’s explanation that the girl was the last of the four wives of the Gborbu deity, Naa Yoomo Ayemoede, the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) declared any form of betrothal, whether to a deity or a man, illegal.

The council clarified that Naa Okromo is not 12 years old as widely speculated but will soon turn 16.

The Minister-designate for the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Dakoa Newman, revealed that based on her crèche and primary school records, Naa Okromo is 15 years old and was born on July 18, 2008.

During a press briefing in Accra, the minister-designate emphasised that medical tests confirmed Naa Okromo’s physical well-being, and confirmed that she is not pregnant.

Additionally, Naa Okromo’s mother signed a commitment to uphold all children’s rights laws.

Dakoa Newman assured that Naa Okromo would continue her education and would be reunited with her parents.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke