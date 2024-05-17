EC Denies Accusations of Election Manipulation By NDC

Samuel Tettey

The Electoral Commission (EC) has rejected claims made by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) regarding alleged attempts to manipulate the 2024 General Elections in favor of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The NDC criticized President Akufo-Addo for his remarks about not conceding power to someone he previously defeated, suggesting that the EC’s actions were encouraging such behavior.

In response, during a press conference on Thursday, May 16, the NDC cautioned the EC against rigging the upcoming elections.

Deputy Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Samuel Tettey addressed the media in Accra on Friday, May 17, emphasizing that the electoral process is designed to prevent rigging.

Tettey stated that the EC cannot be held responsible for election outcomes and urged political parties to train agents to monitor the polls effectively.

Tettey stated, “The Electoral Commission is not capable of manipulating the 2024 general election for any party. The electoral process is transparent, with the necessary checks and the involvement of all stakeholders, including political parties, making rigging impossible in Ghana.”

By Vincent Kubi