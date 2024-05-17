Parliament Approves 9 Vetted Ministers Amid Opposition Walkout

In a latest development, Parliament has given the green light to the nomination of nine Ministers of State by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a significant ministerial reshuffle.

Among the notable appointments, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye has been designated as the Minister of Health, Lydia Seyram Alhassan as the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, and Dakoa Newman as the Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection, among others.

Furthermore, the Deputy Ministers of State nominated by President Akufo-Addo have also received the House’s approval, marking a significant transition in the government’s leadership landscape.

All the nominated ministers have been vetted by the Appointments Committee of the house.

However, the approval process was not without its share of controversy as the Minority in Parliament staged a walkout before the approval of the Ministers and Deputy Ministers-designate.

The group cited the ongoing economic and power crises as a consequence of the government’s mismanagement, calling for more decisive actions rather than new ministerial appointments.

Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson expressed the caucus’s dissatisfaction with the nominees, highlighting the challenges faced by the country, including economic instability, food insecurity, power outages (“dumsor”), and excessive borrowing.

Dr. Forson emphasized that the current situation demands urgency and effective solutions rather than adding more ministerial positions.

He pointed out, “Businesses are struggling. While the government has asked Ghanaians to tighten their belts, the government has loosened its belts. Piling up ministers and deputies does not signal to the Ghanaians the president understands the seriousness of the mess created.”

Despite opposition from the Minority, the approval process proceeded, solidifying the government’s new ministerial lineup in the face of dissenting voices in Parliament.

By Vincent Kubi