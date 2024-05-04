In a historic twist, Ghanaian boxing fans are in for a treat on May 4th as the iconic Azumah Nelson steps back into the ring at the Bukom Boxing Arena together with his son,Dalvin Azumah Nelson Jnr for the upcoming EU Diplo Rumble. This highly anticipated event, dubbed the “Diplo Rumble: Empowering Youth Through Sports,” is set to witness a clash of generations as world boxing icon,Azumah Nelson and his son showcase their skills on the same night. The event will see Nelson Snr face off against the European Union Ambassador to Ghana, Irchad Razaaly, in a three-round exhibition match.

Behind the scenes, ensuring both fighters are primed for the challenge, is Net Booking, the official manager for Azumah Nelson and Azumah Nelson Jr. This Ghanaian apartment reservation and online property booking platform has stepped up to the plate, providing the boxers with the resources and support they need to excel in the ring.

Net Booking’s dedication extends far beyond simply securing accommodations. Their approach to athlete management reflects Net Booking’s commitment to nurturing Ghanaian sporting talent.

This initiative showcases Net Booking as a brand that champions not just comfortable stays, but also the dreams and aspirations of Ghanaians on the world stage.

With a legacy that spans decades,the former world champion and hall of Famer,whose name is synonymous with greatness in the sport and known for his lightning-fast jabs and fierce determination, remains a formidable opponent,even in the twilight of his career.

For Dalvin Azumah Nelson Jnr,this bout represents more than just another fight. It’s an opportunity to carve out his own legacy as he approaches his final amateur bout while paying homage to the towering figure of his father. The pressure is on,but he embraces it with the same steely determination that has defined his family name for generations.

This event promises to be a spectacle like no other for boxing enthusiasts and fans,with the Nelsons at the center of it all.