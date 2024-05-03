Kwadaso MP, EC Officials Arrested Over Alleged Electoral Offence At Ejisu

Kingsley Nyarko

The Ghana Police Service has initiated investigations into an alleged electoral offence involving temporary officers of the Electoral Commission (EC) and the Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, Dr. Kingsley Nyarko, during the recent by-election in Ejisu, Ashanti Region.

This follows a viral video from April 30, 2024 showed Dr. Nyarko placing a white envelope on a table in front of two EC officials during the by-election, leading to allegations of potential influence over the electoral process.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, the police confirmed the commencement of investigations into the incident. They stated that the individuals involved, George Sasu, Regina Serwaa, and Dr. Kingsley Nyarko, have been invited to aid in the investigation, and that they are collaborating with the EC in the matter.

“The Ghana Police Service has commenced investigation into the alleged electoral offence involving some temporary officers of the Electoral Commission and a Member of Parliament during the by-election at Ejisu in the Ashanti region,” the police statement read.

The police further indicated that they are working together with the Electoral Commission as the investigation continues.

This development has raised concerns about the integrity of the electoral process, and the public is eagerly awaiting the outcome of the police investigation to ensure that any wrongdoing is addressed and the appropriate measures are taken.

By Vincent Kubi