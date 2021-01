Active Covid19 Cases Stand At 879 – President

President Nana Akufo-Addo has revealed that the total number of active Covid19 cases in Ghana stood at 879 as of January 1, 2021.

He made this known in his update 21 on the measures taken against Coronavirus in Ghana.

He said 53,005 recoveries have been recorded with a total of 55,200 positive cases so far.

According to him, there were about 336 deaths linked to the virus in Ghana.

By Melvin Tarlue