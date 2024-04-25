Kumasi Int’l Airport Starts Operation June

Kwaku Ofori Asiamah (middle) and other officials during the inspection of the Kumasi International Airport

THE KUMASI International Airport in the Ashanti Region will officially start operations in the latter part of June 2024, it has been announced.

Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, who made the announcement, stated that the new airport is set to be commissioned in May this year.

The minister was addressing some journalists after inspecting ongoing works at the airport with officials of the Ghana Airport Company (GAC) on Tuesday.

According to the minister, he is highly impressed with the quality work that has been done by the contractors.

“This is a superb edifice and it fits international standards, so I’m impressed with the quality work done at the construction site by the contractors.

“The consultant and officials of the Ghana Airport Company present here also attest to the quality work done by the contractors so far,” he noted.

The minister then announced that, “We shall commission the airport before the end of May 2024. Afterwards, we shall do more test runs of the facilities.

“By the end of June 2024, hopefully, we should start operations at this airport. This is our timelines.”

Managing Director of Ghana Airport Company, Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, lauded the contractors for the quality work.

The Kumasi International Airport, she pointed out, would be used by 800,000 passengers in one year, when the airport officially start operations.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi