34 Dead, Several Others Injured In Cape Coast-Takoradi Highway Accident

Thirty-four people have died with many others injured in an accident that happened at 12:15 am Tuesday, on the Cape Coast-Takoradi Highway.

According to the police, 29 people died on the spot while five others died at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

Eyewitnesses said both drivers died instantly with one of them having his body trapped in the mangled vehicle.

The accident involved two Yutong buses which had a head-on collision on the Dompoase Junction near Komenda Junction.

According to the police, the red Yutong bus travelling from Accra to Takoradi tried to overtake the vehicle in front of it and ended up running into the oncoming white Takoradi to Accra bound Yutong bus.

The police say, they are yet to ascertain the number of passengers on the Takoradi bound car, which has been badly mangled.

Officers of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and police were on hand to rescue some of the injured persons.

