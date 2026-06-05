4 Kumasi Academy Students Arrested Over Arson Threats

Samson Anawine Atogembero in an interview with the media

Four candidates of Kumasi Academy (KUMACA) writing this year’s West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) have been arrested for allegedly threatening to burn down the school over what they described as unfair treatment by management.

The students, who are among about 60 candidates placed under a special “quarantine” arrangement during the examination period, were picked up by the Asokore Police Command after reportedly making threats to torch the school after completing their examinations.

The quarantine system, introduced by school authorities, requires certain candidates to write their examinations in separate classrooms from their colleagues.

According to school authorities, the affected students were isolated due to repeated acts of indiscipline, including absenteeism, refusal to participate in internal examinations and alleged intimidation of academically serious students.

The arrangement has, however, sparked concerns among some parents who claim their children are being subjected to undue psychological pressure during the examination period.

During a visit to the examination centre by officials of the Ghana Education Service (GES) and school authorities, the affected candidates were observed writing their Social Studies paper in separate classrooms under the supervision of invigilators.

Defending the decision, the Municipal Director of Education for Asokore Mampong, Samson Anawine Atogembero, stated that the affected students had consistently violated school regulations throughout the academic year.

He explained that the quarantine arrangement was a normal administrative measure intended to maintain discipline and protect the integrity of the examination process.

According to him, the students are not being mistreated but are merely writing their papers in separate classrooms where they continue to enjoy the same examination conditions as their colleagues.

Mr. Atogembero noted that allowing the students to sit among candidates who had been regular and disciplined throughout the academic year could create opportunities for disruption and examination malpractice.

“They are our students and we cannot discriminate against them. However, we have a responsibility to protect other candidates and ensure the smooth conduct of the examinations,” he stressed.

He dismissed allegations that the affected students had been denied academic support and supervision while preparing for the examinations.

The Municipal Director further clarified that the quarantine arrangement is temporary and forms part of efforts to strengthen discipline among students.

Meanwhile, following their arrest, the four students and their parents were made to sign bonds of good behaviour and have subsequently been released to continue writing their examinations.

Mr. Atogembero warned candidates against engaging in acts of vandalism or destruction after examinations, stressing that anyone found culpable would be made to face the full rigours of the law.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi