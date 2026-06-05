Suspected Tricycle Thief Dies After Arrest

The deceased covered with leaves

A 27-year-old man, whose identity has not yet been established, has died after being apprehended by residents of Mpasatia in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region over allegations of stealing an ‘aboboyaa’ (motorised tricycle).

The incident reportedly occurred around 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, when members of the community arrested the suspect in connection with the alleged theft.

Sources indicated that the suspect died shortly after his arrest under circumstances that remain unclear.

The matter has since been reported to the police, who have commenced investigations into both the alleged theft and the circumstances leading to the death of the suspect.

Police have not yet released the identity of the deceased, pending the identification of the body and notification of his family.

When DAILY GUIDE visited the scene, police officers were present and preparing to convey the body, which had been covered with leaves, to the morgue for preservation and further identification.

Meanwhile, residents have been urged to remain calm and cooperate with investigators as police work to establish the facts surrounding the incident.

FROM David Afum, Mpasatia