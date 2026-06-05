GJA To Honour Amb. Gina Blay, Others For Press Freedom

Ambassador Gina Blay

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) will honour veteran journalist and former Ghana Ambassador to Germany, Ambassador Gina Blay, alongside several distinguished media practitioners and public figures for their contributions to press freedom and media development in the country.

The recognition forms part of activities marking this year’s World Press Freedom Day (WPFD) celebrations in Accra.

Ambassador Blay is among recipients of the Association’s Dedication and Valour Award, which celebrates individuals who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to journalism and the advancement of media freedom in the country.

Other awardees in the category include veteran journalist and former Editor of The Catholic Standard, Sir Benedict Batabe Assorow; renowned sports journalist and broadcaster, Kwabena Yeboah; former Managing Director of Graphic Communications Group Limited and Acting Chief of Staff at the Manhyia Palace, Kofi Badu; media practitioner and academic, Dr. Gamel Nasser Adam; and renowned linguist and media contributor, Prof. Kofi Agyekum.

The GJA will also honour distinguished Ghanaian diplomat and media advocate, Ambassador Alhaji Abdul-Rahman Haruna Atta; lawyer, journalist and host of Newsfile, Samson Lardy Anyenini; and former Supreme Court jurist, the late Justice Kwame Afreh, for their outstanding contributions to press freedom.

In recognition of their roles in media development, governance and capacity building, Director-General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), Prof. Amin Alhassan; governance expert and former Board Chairman of Graphic Communications Group Limited, Prof. Omane Antwi; and former Minister of Information, Kofi Totobi Quakyi, will also be honoured.

The Association will further recognise leading media executives, including Group Chief Executive Officer of Media General, Beatrice Agyeman; Chief Operating Officer of Multimedia Group, Ken Ansah; and Managing Director of Despite Media Group, Fada Dickson Narh, for their leadership and contributions to the growth of Ghana’s media industry.

Several institutions, namely Graphic Communications Group Limited, The Catholic Standard, the Bank of Ghana, the Ghana News Agency and Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra, will receive recognition for their support for journalism, media growth and national development.

The Turkish Ambassador to Ghana, Hüseyin Güngör, will receive a Special Recognition Award for strengthening relations between the media fraternity and the GJA through his support and partnership.

The GJA has called on media practitioners, development partners, stakeholders and the public to join in celebrating the award recipients, whose contributions have helped advance press freedom, media excellence and democratic governance in the country.

By Florence Asamoah Adom