11 Years After June 3: Fire, Floods, And Building Collapse Claim Lives Again

Flooded portion of parts of Accra

On June 3, 2026, heavy rains that began in the late afternoon overwhelmed already choked drains in several cities. Streets turned to rivers within minutes. In low-lying communities, floodwaters entered homes, swept away vehicles, and cut off roads. Emergency responders moved through the night, but the speed of the downpour made rescue difficult.

As floodwaters rose, a fire outbreak was reported in a separate location. Firefighters battled both elements — water and flame — in conditions that mirrored the June 3, 2015 flood and fire explosion at the Goil Filling Station disaster. Properties worth thousands of cedis were reduced to ashes, and families were left with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

Floods

Heavy rainfall on, June 3, 2026, triggered widespread flooding in Accra and parts of the Greater Accra Region, submerging homes, cutting off major roads and bridges, and displacing families.

The rains began late-afternoon and intensified through the evening. Within an hour, low-lying areas turned into rivers as choked drains and poor drainage systems failed to contain the runoff.

The Odaw River overflowed, flooding shops and trapping commuters. The Kaneshie-Circle stretch was impassable for hours, leaving vehicles stranded.

Residents waded through waist-high water. Several homes lost furniture and appliances to the flood. Floodwaters entered bedrooms and kitchens, forcing families to seek higher ground late into the night.

Major roads including the Kwame Nkrumah Circle interchange, Graphic Road, and parts of the Accra-Tema Motorway experienced heavy congestion. Trotros and taxis charged higher fares as drivers navigated flooded routes. Many workers and students were forced to abandon trips home.

Market traders at Kaneshie and Makola counted losses after water destroyed foodstuffs, textiles, and electronics.

Wednesday’s rains has renewed calls for urgent investment in drainage, enforcement of building regulations, and public education on waste disposal.

“We are reliving the same story every rainy season. The gutters are full of plastic and silt. When it rains like this, we know trouble is coming” said a resident at Odawna.

Adenta Building Collapse

Panic gripped Adenta New Site when a multi-storey building under construction collapsed, trapping an unknown number of workers and residents beneath the rubble on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the afternoon when residents reported hearing a loud crack before the structure gave way. Dust and debris covered the area within seconds, drawing crowds and halting traffic along the Adenta road.

Eyewitnesses say some workers managed to escape before the collapse, while others were caught inside.

“I was buying food nearby when we heard the sound. We ran and saw the building coming down like paper.” “People were shouting for help from under the rubble,” a resident recounted.

Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service completed a search and rescue operation following the collapse. According to the service, it received a distress call at 6:36 pm and rescue teams from the National Headquarters, with support from the Legon and Abelemkpe Fire Stations, swiftly arrived at the scene to commence operations.

Five occupants, comprising three adults and two children, were trapped beneath the rubble when the building collapsed. The victims were identified as Margaret Kpeli and Fred Atagba, believed to be in their late 30s, and Solomon, Seyeram Dzigda and David Dzigda children.

Through a coordinated search and rescue effort, four occupants — Fred Atagba, Solomon, Seyeram Dzigda, and David Dzigda were rescued alive with injuries and conveyed to the 37 Military Hospital for treatment. A dog that was also trapped in the collapsed structure was successfully rescued alive during the operation.

Following intensive efforts, the remaining victim, Margaret Kpeli, was retrieved from beneath the rubble in an unconscious state. She was later handed over to the Adenta District Police for preservation and further investigation.

The search and rescue operation was concluded at 10:54pm Wednesday night. The Ghana National Fire Service commended the swift intervention of community members who assisted in the initial rescue of trapped occupants and expressed appreciation to personnel from National Headquarters, Legon Fire Station, Abelemkpe Fire Station, the Ghana Police Service, medical personnel, and all supporting agencies whose collaboration contributed to the operation.

Tudu Fire Outbreak

A fire outbreak at Tudu, just meters from the Accra Regional Police Headquarters, destroyed several shops and goods worth thousands of cedis on Wednesday.

Tudu, known for its dense cluster of wholesale and retail shops, saw panic as shop owners rushed to salvage stock.

Traders say the fire spread quickly due to the congested layout, wooden structures, and flammable goods stored close together.

“We lost everything — fabrics, electronics, everything I used to feed my family,” one affected trader told reporters while sifting through charred remains.

Disaster experts say the pattern is familiar: blocked drains, structures on waterways, weak enforcement of building codes, and extreme weather made worse by climate change. Until those root issues are fixed, Ghana remains vulnerable — especially on days when the rains fall hard.

The victims of 2015 deserved a country that learned. The victims of 2026 deserve the same.

May their memories be a blessing — and a reason to act before the next June 3 arrives.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke