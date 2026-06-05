Govt To Introduce Rice Import Quota

Eric Opoku

The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, has announced plans to introduce a new import quota policy to boost the demand for locally produced rice and strengthen the domestic rice value chain in the country.

Speaking at the West Africa Rice Investment Roundtable in Accra, he explained that the initiative is designed to reduce Ghana’s heavy reliance on imported rice as well as stimulate local production capacity, improve market access for farmers, and attract investment into the rice value chain.

“Government will implement an import quota policy that directly links the privilege of importing rice to the growth of domestic production. Under this policy, rice importers will be required to demonstrate verifiable procurement of and partnership with Ghanaian rice production before import permits are approved,” he disclosed.

He further stated that the policy is not intended to impose hardship in the country.

“We are not raising tariffs that punish consumers. We are not imposing bans that create shortages. We are redirecting the existing value in the rice trade towards building our own productive capacity,” he added.

By Florence Asamoah Adom