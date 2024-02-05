46 Arrested Over Violence At Kwahu

Forty-six individuals have been arrested by the Ghana Police Service in connection with the recent attacks on the Bepong Chiefs palace and police officers in Kwahu Bepong, located in the Eastern Region.

This follows an initial arrest of 25 individuals connected to the violent incident.

With these latest arrests, the total number of suspects apprehended now stands at seventy-one (71) individuals. The arrested individuals, along with others who are currently being pursued by the police, were involved in an attack on the Bepong Chief’s Palace on February 4, 2024. During the attack, seven individuals were injured, including five police officers.

In an official statement, the police emphasized that security, law, and order have been restored in the Bepong township. The arrested suspects will face legal proceedings in court to ensure that they are held accountable for their actions.

Out of the seventy-one apprehended individuals, forty have been identified as having played various roles in the attacks and have been linked to available evidence, leading to their continued detention to assist ongoing investigations.

The incident in Bepong occurred during the police’s attempt to apprehend a suspect, Kwasi Tenkorang, who had been accused of murdering two individuals in the neighboring Adwumasu farming community.

The suspect, a 23-year-old ex-convict, allegedly raped and murdered a 45-year-old woman named Akua Kyerewaa.

During the confrontation at the chief’s palace, stray bullets were reportedly fired by the police, resulting in the tragic deaths of two individuals. One of the deceased was Kwasi Antwi, a 65-year-old brother of the victim who had attempted to rescue his sister during the alleged crime.

He was fatally struck on the head with a metal bar.

Eyewitness accounts revealed that a bystander named Frederick narrowly escaped harm while witnessing the incident and being chased by the suspect.

Upon learning of the suspect’s arrest, members of the community stormed the chief’s palace, demanding instant justice and the immediate release of the suspect. However, the timely intervention of the police prevented a lynching from occurring. In response, the enraged community members turned their aggression towards the police, pelting them with stones and various objects.

The investigation into the attacks is ongoing, and it is essential for all parties involved to remain calm and cooperate fully with the authorities.

The police, along with relevant stakeholders, are committed to ensuring a fair and impartial judicial process, holding those responsible for the attacks accountable under the law.

By Vincent Kubi