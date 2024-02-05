King Charles III Diagnosed With Cancer- Buckingham Palace

King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer, says Buckingham Palace.

It is not prostate cancer, but was discovered during his recent treatment for an enlarged prostate.

The type of cancer has not been revealed, but according to a palace statement the King began “regular treatments” on Monday.

Buckingham Palace says the King “remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible”.

The King informed both his sons personally about his diagnosis and Prince William was said to be in regular contact with his father.

Prince Harry, who lives in the United States, spoke to his father and will be travelling to the UK to see him in the coming days.

The King will postpone his public engagements and it is expected other senior royals will help to stand in for him during his treatment.

No further details are being shared on the stage of cancer or a prognosis.

The King, 75, returned to London from Sandringham in Norfolk on Monday morning and the palace says he has commenced treatment as an outpatient.

Although he will pause his public events, the King will continue with his constitutional role as head of state, including paperwork and private meetings.

There is a constitutional mechanism for when the head of state is unable to carry out official duties – in that circumstance “counsellors of state” can be appointed to stand in for the monarch.

At present that includes Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, with Prince Harry and Prince Andrew no longer to be called on as non-working royals.

Prince William had also temporarily withdrawn from public engagements while he helped his wife Catherine, the Princess of Wales, as she recovered from “abdominal surgery”.

But it was announced earlier on Monday he would return to public duties later this week.

The King was seen at a church service in Sandringham on Sunday, where he waved to crowds.

He had a prostate procedure at a private London hospital more than a week ago.

The King had chosen to go public about his prostate treatment, with the aim of encouraging more men to get prostate checks, the palace said at the time.

He was said to have been delighted to have raised awareness about the issue, with the NHS website reporting a surge in issues about prostate conditions.

For many types of cancer, the chance of getting it increases with age. UK figures suggest, on average each year, more than a third (36%) of new cancer cases were in people aged 75 and over.

​Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wished the King a “full and speedy recovery”, alongside Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Commons Speaker Sir Lyndsay Hoyle.

Source: BBC