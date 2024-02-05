RTP Honours Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong with Lifetime Achievement Award

Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong, a multiple award-winning media practitioner, an accomplished entrepreneur and a minister of the gospel, has been honoured by the Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Awards, 2023 held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The night also saw Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong, who is currently the General Manager of EIB Networks, taking home the Lifetime Achievement Citation for Excellence in Media Management Award.

This was in recognition of her career and consultancy prowess which gained her the award.

Nana Yaa is well known for her impressive track record and experience of successfully creating and growing numerous and diverse media brands for the last twenty five years which has significantly impacted the media and broadcast industry in Ghana. She has also been instrumental in creating some of the biggest contents the nation has enjoyed.

The local Media brands in Ghana Nana has managed or Consulted for include Fontomfrom TV, Crystal TV Plus, Crystal TV Prime, Crystal TV Xtra, Narrow Gate TV, Junior World TV, Cine Afrik, The Jesus Channel, 4Kids Channel, Joy Prime, Angel TV, Wesleyan TV, Zylofon TV & Radio Platforms, and now the EIB Platforms including GHOne, Starr Fm, Agoo TV, Kasapa Fm, amongst others.

The awards was organised by Big Events Ghana to reward radio and television personalities who have over the years contributed immensely towards the development of radio and television in Ghana.

It was attended by a large number of radio and television personalities, public officials and politicians, the media and a section of stakeholders in the creative industry.

Over 30 categories also rewarded media platforms, programs and on-air personalities for their results, hardwork, dedication and contribution to the development of radio and television industry in Ghana.