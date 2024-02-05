Mahama Criticized for Promising New National Team With Homegrown Players

John Mahama

In a recent campaign event, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) 2024 Presidential Flagbearer John Dramani Mahama has faced criticism from Ghanaians for his promise to build a new national team comprising only homegrown players.

Critics argue that Mahama is taking advantage of the situation solely to win votes.

The Black Stars, Ghana’s national football team, has experienced series of poor performances in recent years, with their latest disappointment being a first-round exit from the 2023 AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire. Failing to secure a victory in three matches, Ghana crashed out of the competition at the group stage for the second consecutive edition.

During his “Building The Ghana We Want Tour” in the Northern Region, Mahama expressed his intention to form a revamped Black Stars team that relies on the talents of domestic players who have excelled within the Ghanaian football structure.

“We will build the new Black Stars based on homegrown players. Domestic players who have trained together for a long time and work as a team, and then we will bring the foreign ones to come and blend with them,” Mahama said during his address to the gathering.

Mahama emphasized the importance of building a core of domestic players who have played together extensively, suggesting a need to overhaul Ghanaian football in collaboration with the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

While Mahama’s proposal may have garnered support from some sports enthusiasts, it has also sparked criticism from Ghanaians who believe the promise is a calculated move to buy votes in the upcoming Presidential elections.

Critics argue that focusing only on homegrown players may overlook the potential talent of foreign-based Ghanaian players who have achieved success in international leagues.

The President of the GFA, Kurt Okraku, who was present at the event, expressed hope for a collaboration between Mahama’s government and the football association to transform Ghanaian football.

As the campaign trail continues, it remains to be seen how Mahama’s promise to build a new national team will be received by voters and the football community at large.

By Vincent Kubi