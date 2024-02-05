Jay-Z Blasts Grammys Recording Academy

Jay Z and Blue Ivy

During his acceptance speech for the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the Grammy Awards, Jay-Z took a moment to address longstanding issues within the music industry, calling out the Recording Academy for its historical shortcomings.

Reflecting on the industry’s progress, Jay-Z mentioned the 1989 Grammys boycott by Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff over rap awards not being televised. With his daughter Blue Ivy by his side, Jay-Z humorously noted, “And then they went to a hotel and watched the Grammys. I ain’t even understand… it wasn’t a great boycott.”

Jay-Z revealed his own boycott in 1998 when DMX wasn’t nominated despite having two successful albums that year. Expressing love for the industry, he emphasized the need for improvement in Grammy selections.

He brought attention to his wife Beyoncé, stating, “She has more Grammys than anyone and never won album of the year.”

Despite Beyoncé becoming the most-awarded artist in Grammy history with 32 wins, including a win for best dance/electronic album, Jay-Z criticized the system that consistently denied her the prestigious Album of the Year Grammy.

With a touch of humour, Jay-Z hinted at potential disappointments for some attendees, stating, “Some of you are going to go home tonight and feel like you’ve been robbed. Some of you may get robbed. Some of you don’t belong in the category.”

Encouraging perseverance, he concluded, “Just keep showing up until they give you all those accolades you feel you deserve. Until they call you chairman, until they call you a genius, until they call you the greatest of all time.

You feel me?” Jay-Z’s candid remarks underscored the ongoing need for recognition and fairness within the music industry.