Grace Nortey Marks 87th Birthday

Grace Nortey

Veteran Ghanaian actress Grace Nortey marked her 87th birthday on February 1, receiving a flood of admiration from Ghanaians on social media.

With a career spanning approximately four decades, Grace Nortey has been a consistent source of joy for Ghanaian TV audiences through her acting prowess. Born in 1937, she embarked on her acting journey in 1970, establishing herself as one of the pioneers of theatre and drama in Ghana.

A distinctive feature of Grace Nortey’s performances was her adept incorporation of the Ga language into her roles, adding an authentic touch to her portrayals. Her acting journey kicked off with the 1985 release, “Nana Akoto,” and she went on to contribute to notable films such as “Sinking Sands,” “The Other Side of the Rich,” “Ties that Bind,” and “Beasts of No Nation,” where she shared the screen with Idris Elba, Fred Amugi, and Ama K. Abebrese.

Notably, Grace Nortey’s acting skills garnered recognition, earning her the title of Best Cameo Actress at the 2011 Ghana Movie Awards. As Ghanaians celebrated her 87th birthday, tributes poured in, acknowledging her enduring contribution to the country’s entertainment industry and the impact she has made on generations of viewers.