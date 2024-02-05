South African Tyla Beats Nigerian Stars To Win First Grammy

South African sensation Tyla has clinched the first-ever Grammy for Best African Music Performance, triumphing over Nigerian stars Burna Boy, Davido, Ayra Starr, and Asake with her global hit “Water.”

The announcement sparked jubilation in South Africa while stirring controversy among Nigerians. Social media buzzed with surprise from some Nigerians who expected one of their seasoned Afrobeats icons to secure the accolade, overshadowing Tyla’s relative newcomer status in the African music scene.

Tyla’s win, however, is celebrated by her fans who point to the immense success of her Grammy-winning track. “Water” dominated the charts, became a global summer anthem, and set records on streaming platforms, particularly the Billboard Hot 100.

Expressing her astonishment at the achievement, Tyla, adorned in a custom Versace gown, exclaimed, “This is crazy! I never thought I’d say I won a Grammy at 22 years old!” The award was handed to her during the prestigious event in the US on Sunday night.

While the win stirred debates online, some see it as a well-deserved recognition of Tyla’s remarkable impact on the music scene. Africans on social media hailed the Grammys as a historic moment for the continent’s talent, with Tyla’s win, Burna Boy’s performance, and South African comedian Trevor Noah hosting the event for a record fourth consecutive time. The convergence of these talents has showcased the diversity and vibrancy of Africa’s influence on the global music stage.