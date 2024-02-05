“Muhammed Kabiru: A Beacon of Hope and Leadership in West Africa”

Muhammed Kabiru

In the latest issue of The New World magazine, we shine a spotlight on Muhammed Kabiru, a remarkable individual dedicated to bringing peace and tranquility to the world. Born in Kumasi and raised in Accra, he serves as the Muslim chief of Faidah Tijaniya in East Legon, Accra.

Muhammed Kabiru’s impactful contributions haven’t gone unnoticed. The National Chief Imam of Ghana has elevated him to the position of overall Tijaniya Youth chief, recognizing his influence in shaping the Muslim youth in Ghana. His charitable endeavors extend beyond borders, with a focus on supporting widows and communities in both Ghana and Nigeria.

This inspiring figure has left an indelible mark by establishing numerous clinics and schools throughout Ghana. His philanthropic efforts also include the creation of charity homes in Kano State, Nigeria, whiles having offices in Kumasi and Accra set up for philanthropic care, thus also supporting widows. and orphanages at Salaga in Ghana. Through these initiatives, Muhammed Kabiru has become a beacon of hope for countless individuals in need.

The World Diplomatic Federation has acknowledged his exceptional leadership by appointing him Associate Dean of the West African Muslim Leadership Mission. His dedication to humanitarian causes has earned him the distinguished title of “His Noble Seva Mériter.”

Muhammed Kabiru’s invitation to join the great human family is a testament to his outstanding contributions and unwavering commitment to creating positive change. His story serves as an inspiration for youth globally, showcasing the impact one individual can have in fostering peace, education, and well-being.