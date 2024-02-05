NPP Better Than NDC –Duodu

John Kwame Duodu

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) First Vice Chairman for Atwima Nwabiagya, John Kwame Duodu, has said his party does better on policies and programmes, including the economy, health, education, governance, infrastructure and corruption than the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, there are real dividing lines between NPP and the NDC and that ruling party is the best party for governance, provision of social amenities and economic development of the nation.

Speaking to the media in Kumasi, Mr. Duodu said voters would choose NPP ahead of NDC as better managers of the economy.

He added that the NPP has the public confidence and continues to hold a lead on being best placed to handle all of the top issues the public think the country is facing.

He asserted that the NPP has greater visionary leadership and the tools to positively impact Ghana’s future than the NDC.

He stated that by focusing on excellent governance, encouraging entrepreneurship, and implementing well-tailored social interventions, the NPP is best positioned to lead Ghana to sustainable growth, job creation, and improved living standards for the country’s citizens.

As a result, “Ghana’s future seems undoubtedly brighter under the NPP than it does under the NDC,” Mr. Duodu, who doubles as the Ashanti Regional TESCON patron, noted.

“The NPP has continuously prioritized policies that promote economic growth, job creation, and private-sector development. The party’s emphasis on market-led policies, such as the ‘One District, One Factory’ initiative and the ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’ programme, demonstrates its commitment to drive Ghana’s economic growth and agricultural revolution,” he said.

Regarding youth development and employment, the Vice Chairman of the NPP stated that, given Ghana’s youthful population, the nation will need to effectively utilize the potential of the youth, which the NPP is actively working toward.

Mr. Duodu threw a challenge to NDC by asking them to list any policies they had implemented that were focused on youth development.

He praised the NPP as a resilient government that has guided the country through difficult times, citing the dreaded effects of COVID-19 as one such instance.

On corruption, he said the NPP has made commendable strides in combating corruption, as witnessed through the establishment of independent anti-corruption institutions such as the Office of Special Prosecutor, passage of the Right to Information Act and Whistleblower Act.

While he concedes that the NDC also sees the need to combat corruption, he contended that the NPP’s more comprehensive strategy offers a greater possibility of solving this problem and creating an atmosphere free from corruption that is favorable to development.

By Ernest Kofi Adu