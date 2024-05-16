Jurors Declare Nationwide Indefinite Strike Over Unpaid Allowances

Jurors across the country have effectively declared an indefinite strike due to the non-payment of their allowances, according to a statement released by the group.

The decision is rooted in the unresolved arrears from February 2023, along with allowances owed from July 2023 to May 2024.

The jurors emphasized the financial burden imposed on them due to the absence of these payments, stating that the situation has made it “practically impossible” for them to continue pre-financing their transportation to and from the court premises.

In the statement, the jurors noted that they were promised payment in May, but subsequent follow-ups revealed that there are currently no funds available.

The backlog of ten months’ worth of allowances has significantly strained their personal finances, compelling them to take this drastic step.

“We regret any inconvenience our absence may have on the expeditious delivery of justice,” the jurors added, acknowledging the potential impact on court proceedings.

Their absence is expected to cause delays and disruptions in the judicial process, affecting the timely delivery of justice.

The announcement of the strike has raised concerns about the impact on ongoing court cases, including high-profile trials such as the Joseph Boakye Danquah murder trial, the Gregory Afoko trial, and the Kasoa teenage killers murder trial. These cases, along with other indictable court cases, will be heavily affected, as jurors will not be present for the hearings.

By Vincent Kubi