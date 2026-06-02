Kweku Smoke’s ‘London Nights’ Ends With Sarkodie & Shatta Wale Surprise

Kweku Smoke in a joyous moment with Sarkodie and Shatta Wale

Ghanaian rapper Kweku Smoke’s highly anticipated ‘London Nights’ concert lived up to the hype as the artiste thrilled the packed crowd with his signature drill and street anthems.

The event, marking one of Kweku Smoke’s biggest UK headline shows to date, reached a peak with surprise appearances from Sarkodie and Shatta Wale — a moment Bizzle Entertainment CEO Berny Sarfo hailed as a major milestone for Ghanaian music on the UK stage.

‘London Nights’ was positioned as a celebration of Kweku Smoke’s growth, bringing his sound from Accra streets to a sold-out London audience.

In an appreciation post on X after the show, Kweku Smoke expressed gratitude to fans and industry players who made it possible.

“A few years ago, this was just a dream. Today, it’s reality! My first-ever headline show in the UK.

“Big love to everyone who has ever streamed a Kweku Smoke song, shared my music, bought a ticket, or supported the journey in any way. None of this would be possible without you. God remains the greatest! More memories to create! Insane sh!t only,” he stated.

He also thanked key stakeholders: “Forever grateful to bizzleentertainment, niiamartey_gh, baniwxrld_, http://kilimanjaro.live, and radical_dee.

“Big love to Oracle Sarkodie! Your love and support for me over the years have been nothing short of unconditional. Thank you for always showing up for me, big brother. Live forever.

“Love also to Bola Ray, Shatta Wale, Quamina MP, KiDi, Oseikrom Sikanii, and OG Bradez for coming through for the boy. Your presence, love, and support mean the world to me.”

The sold-out show adds another milestone to Kweku Smoke’s rapid rise in Ghana’s drill scene and the diaspora.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke