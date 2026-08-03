AKA Ebenezer, Killa Ntua, Sabinus, Others Win Big @ Ghana Comedy Awards

AKA Ebenezer

The 6th annual Ghana Comedy Awards which took place on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons in Ridge, Accra, witnessed the country’s leading comic actors bagging various awards on the night.

Hosted by renowned broadcaster Kwame Dadzie, the night saw the likes of AKA Ebenezer winning the ultimate Comedian/Comic Actor of the Year, Clemento Suarez grabbed Comedy Theater Act, and Shatta Wale won Alternative Comedy Act. Comic Actress of the Year: Ama Yeboah, Comedy Skit Act of the Year: Jeffery Nortey, Comedy Club of the Year: 2927, Comic TV Programme of the Year: On a More Serious Note, Comic Radio Programme of the Year: Weekend City Show.

Comic Play/Drama of the Year: Akwaaba Vs Obaake, Comedy Series of the Year: Mr. KOD – KOFAS Media, Comic Animator of the Year: Hay Toons, Woman in Comedy Award: Jacinta Ocansey, Comic Discovery of the Year: Last Hero, Comic Music Act: Kyei Nwom, Comic Influencer of the Year: Asafo Powers (Killa Ntua), Comedy Special of the Year: Greetings from Abroad (OB Amponsah), African Comedian: Sabinus.

Comic Writer: Jeffery Nortey, Comic Kid of the Year: Combos Kids, Comedy Event of the Year: DKY Night of Comedy and Music (Dan Kweku Yeboah), Comic Group of the Year: Last Hero & Crew, Comedy Theatre Act of the Year: Clemento Suarez, Comic Movie of the Year: Vibes the movie, Comic Director of the Year: Kofi Asamoah, Standup Comedian: Lekzy Decomic, Comic Media Personality: Dan Kweku Yeboah, Comic MC/Orator – Clemento Suarez, and Comedy Skit Act: Jeffery Nortey.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke