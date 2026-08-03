Kantanka’s Legacy Must Be Protected By Children – Abena Moet

Abena Moet

Media personality, Abena Moet, has called for calm between former Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP), Sarah Adwoa Safo, and her younger brother, Kwadwo Safo Akofena, concerning who has the authority to run the estate of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

Abena Moet, during a panel discussion on UTV’s United Showbiz late night show, stated that the children of the late Apostle should settle their feud regardless of what has transpired and protect the legacy of their father.

She disclosed that the current feud between the two siblings may not necessary be about the properties of Kantanka, saying, “I believe that it’s all about power. I feel like with all these back and forth, it’s maybe as a result of some power the late Kantanka left behind. Because if you read the will, majority of the properties went to outsiders (sic).”

She also mentioned that if Akofena had given reverence to his elder sister, Adwoa Safo, following the death of their father, all these feud would have been averted, stressing, “All I will pray for is considering the facts that the late Apostle’s burial is also done with, but I feel like if they would have thought of the man’s legacy more than their egos, all these wouldn’t have happened (sic).”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke