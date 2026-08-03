Iran Clinic, Red Cross Screen Adabraka Residents

A scene from the health screening

Iran Clinic in partnership with the Red Cross Society on Saturday held a joint health screening exercise for residents of Adabraka which entailed free tests, medication and education on chronic diseases.

Organised under the leadership of Iran Clinic’s Medical Director, Dr. Shahab Abdolahifar, the outreach targeted hypertension, diabetes, hepatitis B and other common conditions affecting the community. Speaking to journalists, Dr. Nurudin Osman of the Iran Clinic said the exercise is held annually to reach people who rarely visit hospitals. “So we annually come around. Though they are the same group of people we see at the clinic, sometimes we come to their doorsteps and screen them for the common conditions that affect our community. We raise awareness on hypertension, diabetes, hepatitis B, and give them education on lifestyle modification and how to manage some of these conditions. We also assist them with free medication,” Dr. Osman said.

He noted that while services at the clinic are subsidised, all medications, labs and consultations during the outreach are provided free of charge. Dr. Osman said feedback from last year’s outreach has been positive, with many patients now more compliant with treatment. The doctor urged residents to adopt healthy lifestyles to prevent and manage chronic diseases.

The Chief of Adabraka Zongo, Alhaji Abdul Mumuni Bagigah, commended Iran Clinic and the Red Cross Society for partnering with his community to provide free health screening, describing the initiative as a laudable project. “You know, in life, health is wealth. Last year was the first time they came around. So we sat and the palace agreed that yearly they should come on board as a team. We do our best to help our vulnerable to get good healthcare. Health is wealth. The more they come to us, the more people will be helped and the more people will be happy,” Alhaji Bagigah said.

He expressed hope that other health facilities in the area will join the effort. “We have Odorna Clinic here. I am appealing to Odorna Clinic and others to come on board so that we can have more of such health interventions for our people,” he added.

The Administrator of Iran Clinic, Sheikh Tahir Camara, disclosed that the annual health outreach in Adabraka Zongo is part of the clinic’s social responsibility to support the needy and vulnerable. “This is part of our social responsibility. Once in a while we do outreach to help the needy in the community,” Sheikh Camara said.

Sheikh Camara advised residents to make hospital visits routine. “Visiting the hospital should be part of life, just like going to the mosque or church. Go for checkups to nip diseases in the bud, not wait until there’s a crisis.”

By Prince Fiifi Yorke