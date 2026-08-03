Mahama Pressed Over Kumasi Hajj Flights

Sheikh Mohammed Ridwan

THE Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Radio and Chairman of the Ashanti Regional Muslim Peace Committee, Sheikh Mohammed Ridwan, has renewed calls on President John Dramani Mahama to ensure that Hajj pilgrims from Ghana’s middle belt are flown directly from the Prempeh I International Airport in Kumasi for the 2027 pilgrimage.

According to him, with the Ghana Hajj Board expected to announce arrangements for the 2027 Hajj season, the government must act now by directing the Ghana Hajj Board and relevant aviation authorities to finalise all necessary operational arrangements ahead of time.

In a press statement, Sheikh Ridwan said the recent expansion of the Prempeh I International Airport has made it possible for medium-sized aircraft carrying about 300 passengers or fewer to operate safely from Kumasi, making direct Hajj flights both practical and achievable.

He explained that for more than a decade, he has championed the establishment of direct Hajj departures from Kumasi to spare thousands of Muslim pilgrims from the Ashanti, Bono, Bono East, Ahafo, Western North and adjoining regions the long and often risky road journey to Accra or Tamale before travelling to Saudi Arabia.

He also cited persistent congestion, accommodation shortages and sanitation challenges at the Accra Hajj Village as further justification for decentralising Hajj departures.

Sheikh Ridwan appealed to President Mahama to direct the Ghana Hajj Board, the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, Ghana Airports Company Limited and airline operators to collaborate to make Kumasi an official Hajj departure point for the 2027 pilgrimage.

He stressed that the government’s huge investment in the redevelopment of the Prempeh I International Airport should translate into tangible benefits for Ghanaians, particularly the thousands of Muslim pilgrims from the middle belt.

He expressed confidence that direct Hajj flights from Kumasi would enhance safety, convenience, efficiency and dignity for intending pilgrims while easing pressure on existing departure centres.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi